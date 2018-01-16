Downtown Bangor businesses flooded after water main breaks

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

City workers were responding to three broken water mains in Bangor on Tuesday — including one downtown that had flooded several businesses.

A water main break Tuesday morning in downtown Bangor has shut water off between Broad and Union streets, water district officials said.

The basements of several businesses along the stretch of Main Street have flooded with at least 3 feet of water, including the bookstore Gerald Winters and Son, Herbal Tea and Tobacco and Nocturnem Draft Haus. Owners of some businesses, including Nocturnem, reported flooding levels as high as 6 feet.

“I’ve never had this before,” said Gail Hipsky, who owns the Standard Shoe Building that houses Nocturnem and the bookstore. Hipsky said she and her tenants had personal items and business inventory stored in the basement that were “all ruined,” including books and kegs and bottles of beer.

Another water main break was reported on Maine Avenue, close to the roundabout that connects with Texas and Vermont avenues, near the University of Maine at Augusta campus and Army National Guard, officials said.

Crews also are responding to a third break between Howard and Birch streets, according to Pat Smith, inspector for the water district.

On Maine Avenue, water pressure at the University of Maine at Augusta campus has not been affected, said Sheri Stevens, executive director of administrative services.

All three breaks likely happened recently, said Smith. The break downtown happened in front of 46 Main St., probably between 5 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Smith said. Repairing tit will require crews to localize the broken part of the main and dig through the street to fix it.

Water mains are large underground pipes that transfer water to a system of smaller pipes. In the colder months, broken water mains are often caused by low temperatures that freeze the ground, causing it to shift, Smith said. Ground shifting can be especially damaging to older infrastructure, he said.

Smith hopes the mains to be repaired on Tuesday, but it’s unlikely any businesses on Main Street will have water before the afternoon. In the meantime, a portion of the Main Street northbound lane will be closed to traffic.

Since the fall, the Bangor Water District has repaired close to 30 broken water mains.

