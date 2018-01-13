Portland man charged with murder of domestic partner

Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN

A 40-year-old Portland man has been charged with the murder of his domestic partner at their Dorothy Street home.

Anthony Leng was arrested just before 9 a.m. Saturday at the Portland Police Department, according to a release from Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin.

Leng is charged with the death of Sokha Khuon, 36, who died Sunday in the home the couple shared with two of their children.

The children, ages 10 and 15, were found outside the home by an officer responding to a 911 report of shots fired. The children are now staying with relatives, according to the release.

The state medical examiner determined from an autopsy that Khuon died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 874-8575.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.