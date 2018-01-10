Bangor police investigate suspicious death at rooming house

Judy Harrison | BDN Judy Harrison | BDN

Bangor police are investigating the death of a man at a local rooming house as suspicious.

The body was found at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment at 40 Second St., police said.

The man has not been identified.

Patrol officers and firefighters were initially dispatched to the apartment for a report of an injured person, Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the department, said Wednesday afternoon. They found the deceased man when they arrived, he said.

Betters described the white clapboard residence near the intersection of Cedar and Second streets as “a rooming house.”

The man’s body was removed through an entrance at the rear of the building at about 3:30 p.m. and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday.

If the medical examiner rules the death a homicide, it would be the first of the year to occur in Bangor.

The last homicide in the city was on April 16, 2017, when Terrance Durel, 36, was shot to death along Ohio Street. Antoinne Bethea, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut is to be tried for that murder in August. He is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Candice Tracy, 24, said she hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual at the Second Street house in the last 24 hours or so.

“Things are usually pretty quiet here but this is kind of scary,” she said.

Betters said there is no threat to the public.

Police are expected to release more details Thursday or Friday, he said.

