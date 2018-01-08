Portland mother found dead after witness heard gunshots, police say

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Portland police revealed new details Monday afternoon about what they’re calling a suspicious death at a home at 46 Dorothy St.

Sokha Khuon, 36, was found dead at the home after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said in a Monday afternoon news release.

Khuon lived at the Dorothy Street home with her husband and two children, and officers found the children — ages 10 and 15 — outside and unharmed, Martin said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Martin said police do not believe there is any danger to the public, but is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the department at 207-874-8575.

