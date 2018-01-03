State
January 03, 2018
Trump approves disaster relief aid for Maine wind storm

By AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
Broken trees frame a Corey and Rachel Graham's home and yurt following wind storm in Freeport, Maine, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The couple is living in the yurt while building a home. The storm toppled more than 20 pine trees on their lot but caused only minor damage to their property.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Maine.

The Republican has ordered federal assistance for areas affected by a severe storm and flooding in late October and early November.

[Unusual ‘bomb cyclone’ blamed for widespread power outages]

The White House said Tuesday federal funding is available to the state and to tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York counties.

It says federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Comments

