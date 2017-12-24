Bangor could see record-breaking snowfall Christmas morning

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A fast-moving snow storm is expected to arrive in Maine early Monday morning and sweep up through the state, leaving as much as a foot of snow in its wake.

For northern Maine, including Bangor, it has the potential to be a record-breaking Christmas snowfall.

“It’s going to be a truly white Christmas,” said Andy Pohl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gray.

Heavy snow will likely start around midnight, and the storm is expected to dump between 3 and 12 inches in various parts of the state as it moves north Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

More snow is coming! Snow arrives before dawn Christmas morning, with snowfall rates 1 to 3 inches per hour during the mid morning. Snow ends during the afternoon after 6 to 12 inches fall. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/CFeYPgeCnF — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 24, 2017

In the southern and central counties, between 3 and 8 inches of fresh snow will fall before the precipitation tapers off around noon. The Bangor region is expected to see between 6 and 10 inches of new accumulation before 4 p.m. And parts of northern Maine could see as much as a foot of snow before the storm passes out of the state Monday evening.

“It’s going to be a fairly quick moving system,” Pohl said.

Monday’s storm could compete with Bangor’s snowiest Christmas since record-keeping began in 1925, which came in 1938 when the city got 9.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time it snowed in Bangor on Christmas, less than four inches fell in 2011, said Tim Duda, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Caribou. There was a “trace” of snow in the Bangor air back in 2013, and the city often has snow on the ground on Dec. 25, but it hasn’t had an “appreciable” Christmas snowfall in six years, Duda said.

In Caribou, where 7 to 11 inches of snow are expected tomorrow, the Christmas snowfall record was set in 1997, when the city got 8.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s foul mix of snow, slush and freezing rain knocked out power to more than 2,600 people in southern and central Maine, and across the state, Christmas Eve began with the sound of ice being scraped off obscured windshields and slick sidewalks.

Sunday has been drier throughout the state and offers what forecasters said would be the best opportunity to travel or dig out before a storm again moves northward through Maine Christmas Day. “If you’ve got ice out there, now is the time to try to get rid of it,” Pohl said Sunday morning.

Forecast snowfall amounts for Late Christmas eve night through Christmas Day. #mewx pic.twitter.com/1bdicvfEzt — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 23, 2017

By noon, the number of Central Maine Power clients without electricity had been shaved down to around 1,700, with the vast majority of those in Oxford County.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.