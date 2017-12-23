Millinocket man’s death being investigated as homicide, police say

A Millinocket man who was shot in his home earlier this week has died and the killing is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Saturday.

Wayne Lapierre died around 10 p.m. Friday at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to state police spokesman Steve McCausland.

The 59-year-old and his wife Diem Lapierre, 33, were were hospitalized with “life threatening” injuries following a Tuesday shooting at their Millinocket home. Diem Lapierre is now recovering, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting stems from an incident that reportedly took place on Massachusetts Avenue in Millinocket around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Millinocket police, state police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, according to ABC affiliate Fox 22.

After initially receiving the two emergency room patients, Millinocket Regional Hospital was put on partial lockdown for a period Wednesday. After the lockdown was lifted, hospital officials called it a precautionary measure. The couple were later taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

State police have asked anyone with information about the Millinocket shooting to contact their dispatch center in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

