Marine patrol officer wounds two people in Machiasport shooting, AG says

A Maine Marine Patrol officer shot and wounded a man and woman following an armed confrontation in Machiasport Saturday night, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Jason Jackson, 34, of East Machias and an unidentified woman were shot inside her Machiasport home, said Andrew Roth-Wells of the attorney general’s office. The Maine Marine Patrol officer and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Jackson after a warrant for his arrest was issued following a home invasion in East Machias, Roth-Wells said.

“An armed confrontation with the Marine Patrol officer ensued resulting in both Jackson and a female resident being shot and injured,” Roth-Wells said. “Both of those people were shot and wounded by the officer.”

A warrant for Jackson had been issued after an armed man allegedly broke into a woman’s East Machias home earlier that afternoon, demanded money, then fled to a vehicle and drove off, according to a WMTW report.

Saturday’s was the 13th officer-involved shooting in 2017, and “maybe the first one ever” involving a member of marine patrol, Roth-Wells said. The count includes any case where an officer discharges a deadly weapon.

The patrolman, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the attorney general’s office, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols.

Nichols declined to comment on the case until the investigation is complete.

The attorney general’s office investigates all uses of deadly force by a law enforcement officers.

Jackson has a minor criminal history in Maine, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification. In August 2002, he was ordered to pay a $200 fine for a misdemeanor theft in Bangor. He was sentenced in Machias District Court to 11 months in jail with all but 45 days suspended and ordered to pay $2,364 in restitution in December 2002 for an October theft.

The following year, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced 285 days in jail. The reason for Jackson’s probation revocation was not included in his criminal history.

— BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed reporting

