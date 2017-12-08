Winter storm advisory issued for weekend; 4 to 9 inches predicted

Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN

The season’s first significant winter storm is expected to dump between 4 and 9 inches of snow throughout the state over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Gray and Caribou issued winter weather advisories Friday afternoon. Both said that the storm will cause travel difficulties and limited visibility throughout Maine on Saturday and Sunday.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall along the coast and the Interstate 95 corridor, the weather service warned.

The snow is expected to move into southern Maine on Saturday afternoon and continue until early Sunday morning. It was expected to move north Saturday night and continue in central and northern Maine through Sunday afternoon.

The storm is expected to spare Northern Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset and Northern Franklin counties.

