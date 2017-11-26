Maine woman dies after 3-car crash on a Massachusetts highway

A Kennebunk woman died Saturday after she rear-ended an SUV on Route 93 in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Deborah A. Burpee, 48, of Kennebunk was northbound in a 2009 Honda Fit about 5:10 p.m., when she struck a GMC Yukon from behind, pushing it into a 2012 Honda Civic, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Burpee, who was the only occupant of the Honda Fit, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where she succumbed to her injuries, the state police said.

Neither the driver of the GMC Yukon nor any of his six passengers were injured. The driver of the Honda Civic also was not injured.

Traffic on Route 93 was slow or near a standstill when Burpee’s Honda Fit, traveling at a greater speed, rear-ended the GMC Yukon, according to the state police.

Route 93’s three right travel lanes were closed for about an hour and reopened at about 6:55 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

