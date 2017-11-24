LaGrange woman dies in Alton crash

A head-on collision Friday in Alton left one woman dead and a man facing charges as a result of the crash, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Gardner, 63, of LaGrange died after her 2008 Ford Escape collided with a 2009 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tyler Creighton, 25, of Medford about 7:37 a.m. Friday on Route 16, also known as Bennoch Road, Chief Deputy William Birch said Friday afternoon.

Creighton was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was treated and released, Birch said.

Birch declined to say how the collision unfolded, but Creighton was arrested after his release from Eastern Maine on charges of aggravated driving to endanger and violation of condition of release.

Creighton is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Birch said the sheriff’s office is not releasing further information about the collision, which remains under investigation, at this time.

