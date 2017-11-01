Portland
November 01, 2017
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Obamacare | Storm Coverage | Russia Investigation
Portland

1-year-old’s CMP costume a hit in outage-weary Maine

By CBS 13
  • Mandy Stevenson photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN
    Mandy Stevenson photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN
    One-year-old Tanner Stevenson wants to be just like his grandfather, so he dressed up as a CMP lineman for Halloween.
  • Mandy Stevenson photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN
    Mandy Stevenson photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN
    One-year-old Tanner Stevenson wants to be just like his grandfather, so he dressed up as a CMP lineman for Halloween.

Maine’s littlest lineman is helping Central Maine Power Co. to turn the lights back on.

One-year-old Tanner Stevenson wants to be just like his grandfather, so he dressed up as a CMP lineman for Halloween.

His grandfather, Ted Greeley, is a lineman from Raymond.

Tanner’s mom, Mandy Stevenson, says she made the little bucket truck out of a Fisher Price pick-up truck using construction paper, marker, and plenty of duct tape.

She says Tanner’s costume was a big hit.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like