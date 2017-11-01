1-year-old’s CMP costume a hit in outage-weary Maine

By CBS 13 •
Mandy Stevenson photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN
One-year-old Tanner Stevenson wants to be just like his grandfather, so he dressed up as a CMP lineman for Halloween.
-
Maine’s littlest lineman is helping Central Maine Power Co. to turn the lights back on.
His grandfather, Ted Greeley, is a lineman from Raymond.
Tanner’s mom, Mandy Stevenson, says she made the little bucket truck out of a Fisher Price pick-up truck using construction paper, marker, and plenty of duct tape.
She says Tanner’s costume was a big hit.
