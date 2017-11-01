Emera: Two-thirds of Bangor should have power by Wednesday night

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

About two-thirds of Emera Maine customers still in the dark in Greater Bangor should have power back by Wednesday night, the company said.

Emera made the announcement on Twitter just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 1, and also tweeted that one-third of customers in northern Penobscot County and half of Hancock County customers should expect to have their power restored by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Forty Emera crews are working to restore power to the 6,800 Bangor customers who were still without on Nov. 1, Emera spokeswoman Judy Long said Wednesday morning.

Emera crews were concentrated on some of the city’s most populous or well-traveled areas.

Crews were working earlier in the morning to restore a distribution substation on Webster Avenue, near the Bangor Municipal Golf Course, which powers the “whole Hammond Street corridor,” said Bangor Fire Chief Thomas Higgins, who has been in contact with Emera.

Crews are also working to restore power to Broadway, outer Essex Street and the tree streets, including Birch, Maple and Grove streets, and Forest Avenue, Higgins said. Workers will also focus on restoring power to the Little City neighborhood, between Center Street and Kenduskeag Avenue.

Crews should be able to get more homes back online now that most of the big trees have been cleared from power lines, said Higgins.

“I think they’ll be able to do their line work today and get a lot of things turned back on,” he said. “I’m expecting we’ll see a lot more lights on in the city tonight.”

Monday’s powerful windstorm knocked out power to about 10,000 Emera customers in Bangor — about a third of the city — and hundreds of thousands of others across the state.

On Nov. 1, two days after the storm, nearly 300,000 Mainers were still without power, according to Emera’s live outage map. Southern Penobscot and Hancock counties were the hardest hit areas, Long said.

The company — who has brought in nearly 40 new crews from as far as Florida — loosely estimated that 90 percent of customers in southern Penobscot County will have power restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

