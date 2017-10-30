Storm slams Maine causing widespread outages, damage

Alexa Maslowski | CBS 13 | BDN Alexa Maslowski | CBS 13 | BDN

More than a quarter million Mainers are without power Monday morning as a storm bringing high winds and rain continues to pummel the state.

As of 10 a.m., Central Maine Power reported more than 350,000 customers without power ― more than half of the utility company’s customer base. Emera Maine reported that more than 74,000 of its customers were without power. As strong winds continue to blow across the state, these outage numbers are rapidly climbing.

[Closings, cancellations and delays throughout the state]

Due to the extent of the outages, and high winds causing dangerous working conditions for crews, Central Maine Power said Monday morning it could take several days to complete storm repairs.

Restoration estimates for specific areas will are not expected to be available Monday from Central Maine Power.

“The region is still experiencing strong winds, which create dangerous conditions for service restoration,” CMP spokeswoman, Gail Rice, said in a release. “Our first priority is public safety, and crews are busy grounding and de-energizing downed lines so they don’t pose a danger to first responders or the public. This critical step needs to be completed before restoration can begin.”

The power outages spared no county Monday, though a high proportion of outages were concentrated in southern Maine and coastal counties. More than half of CMP customers in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox and York counties were without power. Of the 26,934 CMP customers in Lincoln County, 22,323 were without power. In Sagadahoc County, 17,718 of CMP’s 21,192 customers were without power.

A National Weather Service high-wind advisory remained in effect until at least 11 a.m. in southern Maine. Flash-flood advisories remain in effect until at least 2 p.m., with heavy rain forecast along the coast until at least early Monday afternoon. Forecasters expect the rain to trail off to showers south to north, with clearing expected Monday afternoon.

As a result of the extreme weather conditions and power outages, many schools across the state have announced cancellations and delays. The Amtrak Downeaster rail service has canceled several of its trains because of downed trees and power outages.

Gov. Paul LePage issued a statement Monday morning urging Mainers to stay safe as they travel throughout the state. The State House opened at its usual time Monday, with executive branch departments functioning and only one legislative committee scheduled to meet.

The Maine Department of Transportation is warning motorists to take extra time during their commute Monday, with state road crews reporting downed trees and power lines. Power outages have also caused traffic signals to go offline.

Local road closures are widespread in cities and towns across the state. Route 2 at the Maine-New Hampshire border is closed due to storm damage.

At least one Portland motorist had no choice. Multiple massive trees split at the base or tore up from the roots in Portland, including a tree on Mellen Street, crushing Kevin Walsh’s red Toyota RAV4, parked outside the local market.

“It was just like a big crash, it sounded like something exploded, Walsh, who lives nearby. “(My wife) wanted to go check it out, I wanted to stay in bed. I guess it’s good we did (check it out.)”

Walsh said his insurance company is scheduled to come evaluate the vehicle, but he was sure it was totaled.

That cars parked just feet in front and behind his car remained relatively unscathed made him chuckle.

“Maybe my car is the hero. It saved all of the other cars,” he said, shrugging. “It’s nature. What are you going to do?”

Amy Segal and her family awoke at 4:30 a.m. when a tree far taller than her Portland home crashed through the front porch, barely missing the front bedroom where she and her husband slept.

The tree crushed an SUV parked in front 0f the house, on Alba Street near Deering High School, but Segal said she was grateful no one was injured.

Bath Iron Works canceled its first shift at all facilities Monday, including the main shipyard in Bath. Bath police urged people to stay off the roads as public works removed trees and CMP repaired lines.

The entire town of Brunswick was still without power at 9:45 a.m., with emergency crews and Mid Coast Hospital operating off a generator, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Route 1 in Brunswick was closed for several hours early Monday morning, and Bath Road in Brunswick remained closed at 9:45.

“There isn’t a traffic light in town working,” Waltz said. Police officers working the overnight shift were held late to respond to downed trees and wires, leaving drivers to navigate intersections themselves.

“I had hoped people would stay home, but they’re out,” he said. “For the most part, they’re being courteous.”

Ellsworth police said they were dealing with 218 streets that had power outages.

St. Joseph Healthcare on Monday morning canceled scheduled appointments for all patients at family medicine and specialist locations in Greater Bangor, while St. Joseph Hospital canceled surgical procedures because of the risk of power interruptions, according to Michael McCarty, communications associate for St. Joseph Healthcare.

High wind advisories remain in effect until late Monday morning for western, southern and coastal Maine, with wind speeds between 30 and 40 mph and gusts reaching up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service station in Gray. High wind advisories posted for Greater Bangor, Down East and northern Maine remain in effect until this evening, with wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

BDN writers Beth Brogan, Christopher Burns and Seth Koenig contributed to this report.

