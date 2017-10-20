Maine man accused of killing 4 deemed mentally fit for trial

Josh Reynolds | AP | BDN Josh Reynolds | AP | BDN

The Rockport man accused of killing four people, including his mother and grandparents, in Massachusetts last month has been declared mentally competent to stand trial, according to his attorney.

Orion Krause, 22, will continue to stay at Bridgewater State Hospital, Krause’s attorney Edward Wayland confirmed in an email.

Krause has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater since he was charged with the grisly murders. The hospital’s recommendation of whether or not Krause was competent to stand trial was initially due Sept. 29, but that deadline was extended to Friday.

The full competency report will remain sealed, according to an Ayer County District Court clerk.

Wayland requested that Krause continue to be held at Bridgewater. “[Krause] owes his competency to the treatment and care he has received there and is more likely to remain competent if he stays there,” Wayland said.

Krause is accused of killing his mother, Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60, her parents Elizabeth “Esu” Lackey, 85, Frank Danby “Dan” Lackey III, and their home health aide, Bertha Mae Parker, 68.

According to police reports from the Sept. 8 incident, Krause allegedly admitted to investigators that he committed the killings with a baseball bat at his grandparents’ Groton, Massachusetts, home. The bodies of his mother and grandparents were found sitting up in chairs in the kitchen when police arrived to the scene. Parker’s body was found in a flower bed.

Police found a wooden bat with what appeared to be blood on it in the backyard under a tree, the report states. One of the five investigators who wrote the report stated that when asked where the deaths happened, Krause allegedly pointed toward the woods.

Krause also allegedly told officers on the night of the deaths that he “freed them.”

Wayland expects a grand jury to make an indictment decision in the next few weeks. If Krause is indicted, the case will be moved to Middlesex Superior Court. Wayland said following an indictment, the next step would be Krause’s arraignment on a day the prosecutor and Wayland agree on, which he said would likely be sometime in November.

