Missing Bangor woman found dead in wrecked car, children survived

A Bangor woman who was reported missing along with her two small children was found dead in her car, which crashed off the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Old Town, police said.

Her two children survived and were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of minor injuries, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said late Monday afternoon.

Liza Parker, 5-year-old Mason Worcester and 1½-year-old Tiaona Robinson were reported missing after they did not show up for a scheduled meeting with Parker’s former husband in Howland.

Parker had last been seen in Bangor on Sunday afternoon, police said. Investigators said they believe that the crash likely took place on Sunday. Her wrecked gray Mazda station wagon was not discovered until early Monday afternoon when a passing tractor-trailer driver spotted it in the thick woods in the median strip at mile marker 197.

Troopers said the Mazda went off the road on a curve, vaulted over the crossover in the median, became airborne and then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side.

The car was about 50 feet from the road in thick woods and not visible to most passers, he said.

Both children were in their car seats.