Amateur detective catches alleged package thief

A Bangor man says he decided to play detective after his home security camera recorded someone stealing packages from his Essex Street front porch on Sunday.

“They sat right down on my porch and put the packages into their backpack,” Tom Pasternack said.

“Me and a bunch of friends went looking for the person but with no luck,” he said.

Pasternack then decided to set up alerts with his surveillance camera so that he would be notified on his cellphone if anyone stepped onto the porch.

“Monday morning I set out two dummy packages, they were fake,” the homeowner said Wednesday afternoon. “Sure enough, today, I was on the west side of town and my phone sent me a message.

“This person was live on my porch,” he said. “I went screaming home and called police. By the time I got there I found the person walking down the street. I said, ‘I know you have my packages in your backpack.’ And she said, ‘I don’t know what you are talking about.’”

Pasternack said he called 911 and was advised by the dispatcher not to touch the alleged thief.

“I literally walked a half a mile with her until the police arrived,” he said.

Officer Dustin Dow spoke to the woman, then watched Pasternack’s video. Dow asked the woman to open the backpack, according to Pasternack.

“Out came my packages and two from my neighbor,” Pasternack said.

Dow booked Veronica Smith, 28, of Bangor on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.