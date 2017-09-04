More rain expected to sweep across Maine middle of the week

More rainfall was expected to move into Maine on late Tuesday and remain through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service stations in Caribou and Gray.

Temperatures were expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s during the day Tuesday but fall into the mid- to low 60s Wednesday as rain moves through the state, forecasters said Monday.

Clouds might clear out Friday if Hurricane Irma does not head up the East Coast, as some weather models have shown. Irma’s probable path Monday morning on the National Hurricane Center website showed it striking Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Cuba on Thursday. When Irma would hit Florida and the Gulf states, if it continues its current trajectory, was uncertain on Labor Day.

Heavy rain blanketed Maine overnight Sunday into Monday with coastal areas as well as western and northern Aroostook County receiving the most rainfall, forecasters said.

Rockport reported receiving 1.4 inches, Parsonsfield reporting 1.29 inches and Bethel reporting 1.22 inches. Rainfall at Eagle Lake totaled 1.25 inches, while St. Agatha and Fort Kent each received an inch of rain.

Further up the coast in Washington and Hancock counties, towns averaged between a quarter and half an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. The rain and wind knocked out power to about 3,000 customers about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Emera Maine. Electricity was restored by Monday morning.

The rain was expected to quell the wildfire in Columbia Falls that last week burned 32 acres owned by Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, but so little rain fell in that section of Washington County, that it barely made a difference, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Rangers with the Maine Forest Service began battling the blaze Thursday near the Balsam Valley Amphitheater. It began when an employee thinning trees struck a rock with the blade of his brush saw, according to media reports.

While the fire was contained Friday, between eight and 10 firefighters remained on the scene Saturday, Sunday and Monday, District Ranger Peter Pelletier said Monday.

“Very, very little fire is showing up today,” he said on Labor Day after taking a helicopter ride over the area to see if the blaze had been suppressed. “We will have a skeleton crew on tomorrow on the perimeter.”

The trees that were damaged were not the ones to be used for this year’s tipping, Worcester told a Bangor television station. How the fire might impact tipping in the future could not be determined Monday.

Pelletier said on Labor Day the fire was one of the largest rangers have dealt with this year.