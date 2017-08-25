VINEGAR: your kitchen’s secret weapon

Check your kitchen and you’ll probably find a bottle of vinegar. While it can add tang to recipes and even improve the function of some baking ingredients, its power extends far beyond the kitchen.

If you are ready to get more from that versatile vinegar, check out the following ways to put it to use.

Cleaning

Vinegar is an effective cleaning fluid, perhaps best known for producing streak-free windows. Vinegar also can dissolve dirt from painted walls and remove grime from woodwork.

By boiling 1/4 cup of white distilled vinegar in the microwave with a cup of water, you can loosen splattered-on food and deodorize the appliance. Vinegar can also be used to deodorize garbage disposals, coffee makers and kitchen drains. It’s an effective means to removing pet odors from carpeting as well.

Around the bathroom, use vinegar to remove soap scum from shower doors and tile surfaces. It can remove stubborn toilet bowl stains as well.

You can rely on vinegar when cleaning up around your home office. It can help clean sticky scissor blades or remove ballpoint-pen marks from surfaces. A vinegar-and-water solution can be used to clean keyboards and other electronic equipment. Apply with a damp cloth rather than spraying the solution directly onto the electronics.

Lawn and garden

Vinegar makes an effective weed deterrent and can kill grass that grows between the cracks on sidewalks and driveways.

Acid-loving plants, such as rhododendrons and azaleas, can benefit from a little vinegar mixed in when watering.

If you want to keep ants at bay, use vinegar when cleaning outdoor patio furniture or spray it around areas that are susceptible to ant infestations.

Health and beauty

Some people say that vinegar can be used as an appetite suppressant. Using it on prepared foods may help you to eat less.

Vinegar is handy for relieving the pains associated with sunburns and jellyfish stings. Dot irritated areas with vinegar to relieve pain and itching.

Because vinegar can act as an antibacterial, gargling it can alleviate some throat ailments. Even if it can’t prevent illness, a vinegar gargle can soothe throat soreness. Apple cider vinegar also may help soothe an upset stomach. Use two teaspoons of the vinegar to one cup of water.

Some people have used vinegar to soften skin and remove corns from feet. It also may dissolve warts. Be sure to check with a doctor before using vinegar to verify its safety with regard to your particular situation.

To see this section as it appeared in print, click here.