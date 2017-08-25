Going South: a poem

I heard the news the other day –

Another friend has moved away

To places where the sun shines clear

For more months than our sun shines here.

Is that the reason people say,

When someone’s going old and gray

with knobbly hands and drooping mouth

that so-and-so is “Going South?”

No doubt we cannot fight the cold

or skip across an icy road

as once we did with careless ease

without concern for broken knees.

Or does the phrase mean that we sag

From gravity’s relentless drag?

Towards earth our velvet bodies strain

Like sodden grasses after rain.

But “Going South” suggests all bad –

A sliding down, a fall, all sad.

In contrast, I would like to sing

Some praises of this aging thing.

Haven’t we accomplished much

Through all the lives our lives have touched?

Isn’t it a great relief

To laugh at spinach in our teeth?

We are no longer so undone

By little griefs. We cherish fun.

We’ve come so far in peace of mind,

Intangibles youth yearns to find.

It’s not just south; we’re going forth

To east and south and west and north.

The truth is that we’re on the rise,

Free gliding in our calmer skies.

