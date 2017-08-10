Top lobster wholesaler indicted on drunken driving charges

Lobster wholesale giant Tom Adams was indicted by a York County Superior Court grand jury on numerous charges in connection with an alleged drunken driving accident last March that sent a local electrician to the hospital with broken bones and other injuries.

Adams, 47, of 6 Starboard Lane, York, and the owner of lobster wholesaler Maine Coast Company, was indicted on charges alleging aggravated assault with a weapon; operating under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious injury; OUI, one prior offense, refusal to take breathalyzer; driving to endanger, causing serious injury and reckless conduct with a weapon.

The aggravated assault charge is a Class B crime; the OUI, one prior offense is a Class D crime; the remainder are Class C crimes. An indictment is a charge only, and it still has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Charges stem from a March 17 accident on York Street in York Harbor around 11:30 p.m. According to police, electrician Chris Welch, 43, of York Beach had just dropped off his girlfriend at her house and was pulling out of the driveway when the accident occurred.

According to police, Welch’s Ford F-150 pickup truck was struck on the driver’s side by a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Adams, who was traveling north on York Street. The two trucks spun off the side of the road and into the front yard at 341 York St., police said. Welch’s truck struck a tree and Adams’ truck ended up next to Welch’s.

Adams refused a breathalyzer, but based on evidence at the scene, police sought a warrant for a sample of his blood.

A passenger in Adams’ truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Adams was uninjured. Welch sustained serious injuries, including a broken femur, shattered ankle and tibia and neck and vertebrae fractures.

Maine Coast Company has had a meteoric rise since Adams founded it in 2011 with a $1.5 million loan. Sales in 2015 were reported to reach $43 million, representing a company growth rate of 20 percent to 30 percent every year.