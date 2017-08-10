Coast Guard recovers dead body off Maine coast

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body off the coast of Kennebunkport Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

“A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders at Sector Northern New England about 11:15 a.m. and reported finding the body in the water,” read a new release issued by Coast Guard Ensign Chellsey Phillips, in part. “A motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, in New Hampshire, recovered the deceased body and transferred it to the New Hampshire Coroner’s office for positive identification.”

The body was found approximately 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport, Phillips said.

The body was one of two discovered in or near Maine waters Thursday. Earlier in the day, a body was found in Portland Harbor. Portland police Lt. Robert Martin told The Forecaster newspaper that the Portland Harbor body belonged to a 42-year-old male, and that it had been in the water “hours rather than days,” but that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Martin declined to identify the Portland Harbor body until the man’s next of kin have been notified.