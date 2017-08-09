Pair of tornadoes touch down in rural Maine

Two tornadoes swept through isolated stretches of Maine on Saturday, with one touching down about 2 miles northeast of Millinocket and another in Sherman in Aroostook County, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday. No one was injured.

Pictures of tree damage from the tornado on Sat, 8/5 2 miles northeast of Millinocket to 3 miles southwest of Grindstone. #mewx pic.twitter.com/JXHEfCRADD — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 8, 2017

The first touched down outside Millinocket around 10:45 p.m. and swept northeast through the woods toward Grindstone, sputtering out about 15 minutes later 3 miles away from town. Damage was limited to the woods, knocking down a swath of trees in the storm’s wake.

The weather service says the storm was likely an F1, with winds reaching 90 to 100 mph. It covered about 2½ miles before dissipating.

The same storm system crossed the border into Aroostook County before producing another F1 that touched down in Sherman around 11:30 p.m. Though weaker, with winds ranging from 85 to 90 mph, it wasn’t as isolated.

That twister ripped off a large portion of a barn roof, destroyed a chicken coop and damaged a second barn that stored a pair of wagons. One other nearby resident reported shingles ripped off their roof. A few trees also were uprooted.

The weather service said Maine is flirting with a record number of confirmed tornadoes, with 10 so far this year. The record, reached in 1971, is 11.

