Pair of tornadoes touch down in rural Maine

National Weather Service
Two tornadoes swept through isolated stretches of Maine on Saturday.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Aug. 09, 2017, at 8:31 a.m.

Two tornadoes swept through isolated stretches of Maine on Saturday, with one touching down about 2 miles northeast of Millinocket and another in Sherman in Aroostook County, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday. No one was injured.

The first touched down outside Millinocket around 10:45 p.m. and swept northeast through the woods toward Grindstone, sputtering out about 15 minutes later 3 miles away from town. Damage was limited to the woods, knocking down a swath of trees in the storm’s wake.

The weather service says the storm was likely an F1, with winds reaching 90 to 100 mph. It covered about 2½ miles before dissipating.

The same storm system crossed the border into Aroostook County before producing another F1 that touched down in Sherman around 11:30 p.m. Though weaker, with winds ranging from 85 to 90 mph, it wasn’t as isolated.

That twister ripped off a large portion of a barn roof, destroyed a chicken coop and damaged a second barn that stored a pair of wagons. One other nearby resident reported shingles ripped off their roof. A few trees also were uprooted.

The weather service said Maine is flirting with a record number of confirmed tornadoes, with 10 so far this year. The record, reached in 1971, is 11.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

 

