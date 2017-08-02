Hero dog dies rescuing family in house fire

While investigators search for a fire cause in Naples, a family is crediting their dog with helping them get out alive.

Sadly, that pet didn’t survive the fire.

Fire officials say four people were inside of the home. Two adults and one child got out safely. Another adult was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Naples fire chief says the fire started around 4:30 Tuesday morning on Pleasant View Drive.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns responded as mutual aid, blocking off Gore Road.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced from the fire at this time. A woman who was inside when the fire started says her dog woke them up. Neighbors who helped the family during the time say they’re thankful the family had Hemi, the pit bull lab mix, and his final moments were lifesaving ones.

The state fire marshal’s office says the fire originated in the living room area of the mobile home, they are still in investigating the cause.

