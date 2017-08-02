Buy EB White’s Maine home that inspired ‘Charlotte’s Web’ for $3.7M

For just $3.7 million, you can now buy a historic 44 1/2-acre saltwater farm in North Brooklin, Maine, with a guesthouse, ponds and lovingly maintained gardens.

There has been something of a spider issue. But for potential buyers of this house, that’s a selling point.

“They might be very interested in the fact that it was E.B. White’s residence for many years, and that’s where Charlotte lived, and Templeton, and all the history of all of his books,” says real estate broker Martha Dischinger. “This house is in magnificent condition. It’s been lovingly taken care of over the years, since the late 1700s.”

Dischinger says the property, which White and his wife, Katharine, owned for more than 50 years, contains the barn that’s a setting for White’s famous children’s novel “Charlotte’s Web.”

She says there aren’t any restrictions on how a new buyer would use the house, but she says most inquiries so far have been from individuals. She says she expects it will sell to a buyer with a love of literature.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.