Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Maine — An unidentified man died Saturday afternoon after a woman drove her car out of a convenience store parking lot and into the path of his motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was traveling south toward Enfield when the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Drinkwater’s Variety.

At about 5 p.m., Lincoln Public Safety Director Dan Summers said that police were still in the process of notifying the man’s family.

Witnesses said that the store’s parking lot was nearly full when the crash happened and that the red Chevrolet sedan the woman was driving was heavily damaged on the driver side door after the motorcyclist went into a skid and struck it.

The woman driving the car, whose name also was being withheld, was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash.

A Maine State Police accident reconstruction team and a Penobscot County assistant district attorney were called to Lincoln and were expected to arrive shortly.

Both lanes of Route 2 temporarily were closed to traffic due to the crash.

Bangor Daily News writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.