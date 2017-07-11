Blue Angels to star in Great State of Maine Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation at the Great State of Maine Air Show in 2015.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
By CBS 13
Posted July 11, 2017

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will star in the upcoming Great State of Maine Air Show Aug. 26-27 in their only New England appearance this summer.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies over Brunswick for a weekend of family entertainment in the air and on the ground, according to a press release.

The Blue Angels will be joined by the U.S. Air Force F-16 demonstration team, the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute “ParaCommandos” Jump Team and many other civilian and military acts including:

— The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight featuring the F-16 Viper alongside the P-51 Mustang, the iconic WWII fighter aircraft, flown by General Tommy Williams.

— The P-51 Mustang “Quick Silver” flown by the Scott Yoak.

— Massachusetts native and Red Bull Air Racer Michael Goulian will thrill fans with his precise aerobatic routine.

— Kent Pietsch – and his Jelly Belly Airplane – will put on a hilarious one-of-a-kind aviation performance, which includes landing his plane on a moving truck.

— Bill Braack and his Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Car will accelerate to nearly 400 mph as he races against an overhead aircraft. Braack experiences over 4x the force of gravity while doing so.

— New England native Dan Marcotte in his Ultimate Biplane.

— Static displays, including the U.S. Navy P-3 Orion, U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, the U.S. Marine Corps F-18 Hornet and more (these are subject to change without notice).

On-site parking is free and advance tickets can be purchased at GreatStateofMaineAirShow.us.

 

