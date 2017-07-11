Blue Angels to star in Great State of Maine Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will star in the upcoming Great State of Maine Air Show Aug. 26-27 in their only New England appearance this summer.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies over Brunswick for a weekend of family entertainment in the air and on the ground, according to a press release.

The Blue Angels will be joined by the U.S. Air Force F-16 demonstration team, the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute “ParaCommandos” Jump Team and many other civilian and military acts including:

— The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight featuring the F-16 Viper alongside the P-51 Mustang, the iconic WWII fighter aircraft, flown by General Tommy Williams.

— The P-51 Mustang “Quick Silver” flown by the Scott Yoak.

— Massachusetts native and Red Bull Air Racer Michael Goulian will thrill fans with his precise aerobatic routine.

— Kent Pietsch – and his Jelly Belly Airplane – will put on a hilarious one-of-a-kind aviation performance, which includes landing his plane on a moving truck.

— Bill Braack and his Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Car will accelerate to nearly 400 mph as he races against an overhead aircraft. Braack experiences over 4x the force of gravity while doing so.

— New England native Dan Marcotte in his Ultimate Biplane.

— Static displays, including the U.S. Navy P-3 Orion, U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, the U.S. Marine Corps F-18 Hornet and more (these are subject to change without notice).

On-site parking is free and advance tickets can be purchased at GreatStateofMaineAirShow.us.