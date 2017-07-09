Waterboro man allegedly stabs one, assaults two others with metal pipe

A Waterboro man allegedly stabbed one man and assaulted two others with an aluminum pipe when a Friday night party got “out of hand.”

Vincent Cole, 26, was charged with one count of elevated aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. He remains at York County Jail in Alfred, and he will be arraigned on Monday.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a party at a Landry Road residence had “gotten out of hand,” and the homeowner asked Cole to leave after he damaged property, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Cole refused, a fight broke out.

Cole assaulted the homeowner and another man who intervened. Cole grabbed an aluminum pipe and continued to assault the men before fleeing outside.

A crowd spilled from the residence to confront Cole. Cole allegedly threatened several people with a knife he was carrying, and he allegedly stabbed someone from a nearby lake house several times after the man came outside because of the disturbance.

Cole fled when York County deputies arrived, but the deputies pursued and apprehended Cole.

The stabbing victim was transported by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he is reported to be in stable condition. The two men who were assaulted with the pipe were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.