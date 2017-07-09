Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraq’s prime minister showed up Sunday in the city of Mosul to declare victory in the nine-month battle for control of the Islamic State’s former capital in Iraq, signaling the near-end of the most grueling campaign against the extremist group to date and dealing a near-fatal blow to the survival of its self-declared caliphate.

Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has arrived in Mosul to personally congratulate the Iraqi security forces “on achieving victory,” a statement from his office said.

The official Twitter account of the prime minister tweeted a photo of him shaking hands and congratulating Iraqi forces for liberating the city.

But airstrikes continued as the afternoon wore on, with Iraqi special forces continuing their push against a last pocket of Islamic State territory, thought to be no more than 200 yards deep and 50 wide.

The conquest brings to a close the toughest battle yet in the Islamic State war, one that lasted far longer than anticipated. When the offensive was launched last October, U.S. officials were privately predicting a two-month fight, and expressed hope that mass civilian displacement and widespread destruction could be avoided.

Instead, the battle lasted for nine months, longer than the siege of Stalingrad and longer than the final Allied push into Germany in World War ll. It has cost thousands of lives, uprooted hundreds of thousands of people and reduced vast stretches of the city to rubble.

And the declaration of victory does not end the war. The Islamic State cannot now roll back the array of forces ranged against it. It is on a path to defeat in the Syrian city of Raqqa, the original capital of the militants’ so-called state, where an offensive launched by U.S.-backed Kurdish and Arab forces is making progress. But that battle is still only just getting started.

Over the past three years since the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the existence of a “caliphate” in Mosul, his group has been driven out of 60 percent of the territory it once controlled in both Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. military.

But that still leaves it in control of an extensive chunk of land spanning the border of Iraq and Syria and several pockets further afield, including key towns such as Hawija, Tal Afar and Qaim in Iraq and most of the entire province of Deir al-Zour in Syria.

As the battle for Mosul has demonstrated, the Islamic State is prepared to fight for every inch it holds, even as the neighborhoods the militants lived in are destroyed around them. U.S. officials won’t put a timeline on how much longer the war will last, but most analysts are predicting it will continue throughout this year and perhaps much of 2018.

And even after that there is the question of how and when the defeated militants will seek to regroup in the shadows of the ruined cities they have lost to wage the kind of insurgency that fueled their rise in the decade before their conquests.

“Talk about complete military defeat is one thing. What ISIS devolves into is another discussion. Will they revert back into a terrorist organization?” asked Col. Ryan Dillon, the U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad.

There is also the question of who and how the shattered city of Mosul will be rebuilt. Many of the hundreds of thousands of people who fled the fighting to refugee camps nearby will find their homes destroyed. The scale of the misery is vast, and far from being adequately addressed.

Thousands of civilians had poured out of the city’s final pockets of Islamic State territory in recent weeks, many of them in tears as they stumbled to safety. Stuck between the Islamic State and the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes propelling the campaign to save them, many said they had spent weeks with barely any food or water. Without medical care, the wounded had died in or under their homes.

Mosul was the largest city to fall to Islamic State control. Three years after the caliphate was declared here at the medieval mosque, that building lies in ruins, after the Islamist militants blew it up as Iraqi forces moved in.

“The loss of Mosul means ISIS is no longer the same, for better or worse. It’s no longer the quasi-state that it projected itself to be,” said Hassan Hassan, a resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

The offensive has been grueling. According to aid groups, thousands of civilians have been killed. Much of the western districts have been shattered by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, as well as Islamic State car bombs and shelling.

In the final days of the battle, commanders said militants had sent suicide bombers out among fleeing civilians and used children as human shields in the winding alleyways of the Old City.

Standing in the ruins of what was once a family home, Staff Sgt. Rasoul Saeed said the fight had been “incomparable.” “It is the hardest battle we have ever fought. At the end we are bogged down in alleyways, without vehicles, alone against the enemy,” he said. “And they have got women in there, they have trapped children.”

The city, like others in Iraq, has been devastated by the military campaign to dislodge the Islamic State. The United Nations predicts that at least $1 billion will be required to rebuild Mosul’s basic infrastructure. More extensive reconstruction could cost billions more.

In the Old City, streets have been leveled. Rubble and twisted rebar are piled high through the alleyways, burying mattresses, flip-flops and other remnants of the lives Islamic State fighters built there. No one here knows how many civilians also remain under the rubble of their homes.