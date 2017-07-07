Maine woman dies from injuries sustained in bicycle-truck collision

A 46-year-old Kennebunk woman died Friday from the injuries sustained by a collision with a pickup truck earlier in the week, local police said.

Kennebunk Deputy Police Chief Michael Nugent said in a statement that Katherine Moxham was hit by a pickup truck on High Street on Wednesday afternoon, and that she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the Moxham family and to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Nugent said, in part. “The accident remains under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.”

In a previous release, Nugent said that Moxham was riding her bicycle eastbound on High Street when she was struck by an oncoming truck that had crossed the centerline. The truck, which was operated by a male juvenile from Kennebunk, went off the road and hit a culvert, he said.

Moxham was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, while the male juvenile was transported to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with minor injuries.

Police closed High Street between Cat Mousam Road — Route 99 — and Harrisecket Road for more than three hours on Wednesday due to the crash.