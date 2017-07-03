Witnesses recall terror, destruction during record four-tornado day in Maine

Campers and residents who witnessed an unusual series of tornadoes in the Sebago Lake area over the weekend said the severe weather terrified local people and left a path of destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service confirmed late Sunday night a fourth tornado had touched down in Western Maine on Saturday.

The service’s Gray office issued seven tornado warnings Saturday, a number that broke the office’s previous record for warnings for an entire year. The Gray office’s previous record for tornado warnings in a year was six, a number it hit most recently in 2014.

Using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale for tornado intensity, weather service officials say there was an EF0 over Sebago Lake at 2:25 p.m., an EF1 over Moose Pond near Bridgton at 4:42 p.m., an EF1 in Denmark at 6:09 p.m. and an EF1 in Bridgton at 6:14 p.m.

An EF0 has winds between 65 miles per hour and 85 miles per hour, while an EF1 has winds between 86 miles per hour and 110 miles per hour.

In Bridgton, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say the tornado appears to have formed over the southeast portion of Highland Lake, it then moved onshore where it snapped and uprooted several trees.

Surveyors say the tornado appears to have briefly lifted before setting back down on the west shore of Long Lake near the Obelazy Lane where the Bridgton Marina Campground was hit particularly hard.

“It’s the scariest thing, I’ve ever gone through,” said Rachel Coburn who was in her camper when the tornado hit. “I never experienced anything like this and I don’t want to again ever.”

Surveyors estimate the tornado brought maximum wind speeds as fast as 110 miles per hour and dragged along the ground for 2.2 miles.

“It sounded like almost like a propane tank blew up it was a big bang and then the trees just started going,” said Coburn.

Coburn and her husband survived unharmed along with all of the campers and residents.

Despite several homes, cars and campers being destroyed there was only one minor injury from the tornado.

“We have no explanation for why we came through [unharmed],” said Sheila Berry, who has a home at the campground. “We look around and we see the devastation, and I’m thinking ‘holy cow, somebody was watching over us.’”

Berry says her and her husband’s home was left without a scratch, but several large trees landed on their neighbor’s home forcing them to crawl on their hands and knees to get to safety.

“I think how lucky we are, look what we came through,” said Berry. “These trailers were flattened, people were crawling out on their hands and knees, trees through their bedrooms. I mean, you don’t experience that here.”

The National Weather Service confirms an EF0 tornado hit earlier in the day near Sebago Lake.

The funnel cloud mainly stayed over the lake as a waterspout, the NWS says it did make landfall on the lake’s western shore bringing minimal damage, mainly to a flipped pontoon boat and some fencing.