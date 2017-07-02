Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland

An Arundel women who allegedly was driving under the influence struck and killed a pedestrian just after midnight Sunday in South Portland

Kristen Hodak, 29, was charged with operating under the influence and failing to stop for an accident resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.

It was around 12:07 a.m. when a 24-year-old man from Hollis was walking along Cummings Road, near the rear entrance to the Target in South Portland, when he was apparently struck by a car driven by Hodak.

The man died at the scene. His name will not be released until police notify next of kin.

When police arrived at the scene, they located Hodak’s disabled vehicle approximately 2 miles away and unattended. She allegedly received a ride to a nearby friend’s house after the crash, but later returned to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are unsure if anything other than alcohol contributed to the crash.

Cummings Road between Running Hill and Payne roads was closed for several hours while police reconstructed the crash. The road reopened at approximately 5 a.m.