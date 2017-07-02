Wrong-way driver collides with tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Wiscasset

A Tenants Harbor man was allegedly under the influence when he drove a pickup truck the wrong way on Route 1 in Damariscotta and struck a semitrailer head-on early Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Bezio, 26, was charged with class D operating under the influence, a misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office.

He will make his initial appearance on Aug. 31 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset.

Bezio was driving a 2011 Toyota Tacoma north in the southbound lane of Route 1 early Saturday morning when he encountered just north of N.C. Lumber, near Midcoast Road, a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Edgar Garcia, 26, of Springfield, Massachusetts, according to Lt. Brendan of the Kane Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia attempted to avoid the pickup, but he could not prevent the collision.

A female passenger in Bezio’s truck was ejected and sustained serious injuries to her lower body. She is not believed to have been wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office. The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service transported her to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. She was later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A male passenger in the sleeper compartment of the tractor-trailer was taken to Miles for evaluation of back pain.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the passengers.

Bezio and Garcia were wearing their seat belts and were not hurt.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Damariscotta Fire Department, Damariscotta Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement must inspect the tractor-trailer per state law. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with crash reconstruction.

After law enforcement completes its investigation, it will forward the case to the Lincoln County district attorney’s office for review.