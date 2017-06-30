Penobscots lose appeal over policing river

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected arguments made by the Penobscot Indian Nation in a dispute over whether wardens for the state or the tribe have the authority to stop or regulate paddlers, hunters or anglers on the river.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sided by a 2-to-1 majority with a 2015 ruling by U.S. District Judge George Singal that the Penobscot Indian Reservation includes the islands “consisting solely of Indian Island, also known as Old Town Island, and all islands in that river northward,” but not the river itself, based on the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act.

The tribe sued the state in 2012 in U.S. District Court in Bangor after then Attorney General William Schneider told the nation that only the state of Maine had the authority of police the river.

Attorneys for the tribe claimed ownership of the entire river and the riverbed. They also expressed concern that its sustenance fishing rights were in danger.

Both sides appealed Singal’s ruling last year.

The 1st Circuit’s decision also found that the state has not interfered and does not intend to interfere with the nation’s sustenance fishing rights, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

The 1st Circuit dismissed a claim that the Penobscot Indian Nation’s sustenance fishing rights were threatened. Two of three judges found the issue was not ripe for consideration because the tribe had not cited examples of tribal members who had been injured because they had not been allowed to fish in the Penobscot River.

“We are gratified by the court’s ruling and we look forward to working with the Penobscot Nation on areas of mutual interest,” Attorney General Janet Mills said Friday in a press release. “We respect and honor the Penobscot Nation’s deep historical and cultural ties with the river and look forward to working with them to preserve the health and vibrancy of this major watershed which is so critical to all the people of Maine.”

Efforts to reach lawyers for the tribe were unsuccessful late Friday afternoon.

