Court bars Kennebunk teacher from contact with student after sex abuse claim

A popular Kennebunk High School teacher has been prohibited from contact with a male student for two years, after the student brought forward claims of sexual abuse.

Jill Lamontagne, 29, a health teacher at KHS, was ordered to have no contact with the student, whose name is being withheld because of his minor status, in a protection from abuse order granted in Biddeford District Court on Monday.

District Court Judge Daniel Driscoll presided over the case; Lamontagne was represented by her attorney, who declined to comment on Monday. The student’s mother represented him in the case. She also declined to comment Monday.

According to documents filed in Biddeford District Court on June 14, the student was admitted to Maine Medical Center in Portland on June 9, having ingested ibuprofen, Tylenol, cold medicine and warfarin.

The student’s mother wrote she had previously talked to her son about a rumor going around KHS about his sexual relationship with a teacher (Lamontagne), a claim he denied before being admitted to the hospital.

The complaint states Lamontagne engaged in a number of sex acts with the student, including oral sex, “and other stuff.”

“He said he loved her, he said it happened numerous times, in the classroom, at her house, in her car,” the complaint reads.

On one occasion, according to the student’s mother’s complaint, Lamontagne was at Middle School of the Kennebunks teaching a workshop during a high school half-day. In that instance, according to the documents, “she told him to meet her at her house … (the student) walked over there and they fooled around.”

According to the complaint, the student said he felt “used” by Lamontagne, but wanted to continue the relationship.

The protection from abuse order was granted for two years. As part of the order, Lamontagne is not to have direct or indirect contact with the student, and is not allowed on the premises of the student’s residence.

Lamontagne was well-liked by at KHS. Online reviews from ratemyteachers.com describe her as an “extremely supportive teacher” and “unfailingly kindhearted and caring.”

Another student on the website referred to her as, “a straight up ‘G.’”

Katie Hawes, superintendent of Regional School Unit 21, of which Kennebunk is a part, said Monday that Lamontagne had worked at KHS for five years.

According to a 2013 article published on The Rampage, KHS’ student news website, Lamontagne at the time was in her second year as a health teacher at the school, having previously served as an educational technician for two years. She reportedly obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and master’s degree from the University of New England.

This isn’t the first case of sexual abuse involving a student in York County in recent years.

In July 2012, former RSU 57 teacher Jessica Pomerleau pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student the previous year and was ordered to serve seven years of a 12-year prison sentence.

As of now, Hawes said that Lamontagne is on leave while the district continues to investigate the claims.

“We have been working collaboratively with all the agencies involved in this situation and that we have followed all of the appropriate protocols for safety and to ensure the safety of our students and our staff,” Hawes said. “And we will continue to work with the agencies to ensure they do maintain everyone’s safety.”