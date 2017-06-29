Motor cruise will honor Bath Iron Works employee who died at 28

A Harpswell man who died June 1 in a motorcycle crash will be remembered Saturday with a memorial “cruise” of cars, trucks and other vehicles set to leave Topsham Fairgrounds at 11 a.m.

Levi Alexander, 28, was just beginning to build a house in Harpswell with his wife, Abby Alexander, when he died, his friend, Jason Perry, said Thursday.

Alexander grew up in Harpswell, attended Harpswell Islands School, Chop Point School and Mt. Ararat High School, and was working as a stagebuilder at Bath Iron Works at the time of his death.

“Everybody from stagebuilding up through management … he was a well-respected, well-liked guy,” said Perry, who is organizing Saturday’s event. “I didn’t know a person who disliked Levi.”

At least 500 people turned out at a celebration of Alexander’s life on June 10 at the home of his aunt and uncle, Perry said.

Cars, trucks and any other vehicles are welcome on Saturday, Perry said.

“If it rolls down the road, bring if for Levi,” states a Facebook page created for the event.

The fairgrounds gates will open at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 admission fee. All proceeds will go to Alexander’s family.

The cruise will leave promptly at 11 a.m., travel to Cook’s Corner, down Route 24, across Mountain Road, and along Route 123 to Mitchell Field, where participants will reorganize and then return to the fairgrounds by way of Alexander’s land on Route 123.

A gathering will be held at the fairgrounds following the cruise.