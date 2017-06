Dorris Farrar, 111, lives at the Hawthorne House in Freeport, and she got a very special birthday gift this year.

Farrar said she’s New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady’s oldest fan and sent a letter hoping to meet him.

Brady responded to that letter with a video of him personally wishing Dorris a happy birthday.