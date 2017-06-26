U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump travel ban order

Beth Kohn protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, outside the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals courthouse in San Francisco, California, Feb. 7, 2017.
NOAH BERGER | REUTERS
By Reuters
Posted June 26, 2017
Last modified June 26, 2017, at 11:11 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries and agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies in his first months as president in the court’s next term, which starts in October.

The justices granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the March 6 executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues. The court also said it would partly allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to go into effect.

 

