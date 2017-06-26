Mail plane crashes near runway on Vinalhaven, pilot injured

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 26, 2017, at 2:02 p.m.
Last modified June 26, 2017, at 3:31 p.m.

VINALHAVEN, Maine — A small mail plane crashed at an island airport Monday morning, sending the pilot to an area hospital, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Ted Weslake was piloting the Penobscot Island Air Cessna around 7:40 a.m. when it crashed into trees at the end of the air strip on Vinalhaven, an island in Penobscot Bay about 15 miles east of Rockland.

Westlake was injured and flown from Vinalhaven to Owls Head, where a waiting ambulance took him to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Knox County Sheriff Donna Dennison didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries, but a hospital spokeswoman said Monday morning that Westlake was expected to be released from the hospital later Monday.

Penobscot Island Air is an Owls Head-based charter service that flies Cessnas between several mainland airports and islands.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The U.S. Postal Service took the mail off the plane and continued deliveries.

