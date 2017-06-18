Hundreds of dead bait fish wash ashore in Brunswick

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 18, 2017, at 12:02 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Over the last several days, hundreds of dead bait fish have washed up on the shores of Middle and Maquoit bays in Brunswick.

The pogies, a type of bait fish, appeared to have died after a single vessel which caught them was ill equipped to handle a large catch, not low oxygen content in the water or predation by a larger fish, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Since then, the Brunswick Police Department’s Marine Resources and Harbor Management Division has received numerous complaints about dead fish being found on the shore.

To that end, the town is inviting the local fishing community to come collect the excess fish for use as crab and lobster bait.

Shellfishermen will conduct a coastal cleanup 10 a.m. Monday in Maquoit Bay and 10:30 a.m. at Middle Bay, to be followed by efforts by local youth to remove the dead, rotting fish from the shore.

 

