Maine man shot at officers during chase in Mass. and N.H., police say

NEWTON, New Hampshire — A Maine man wanted by Presque Isle police in connection with an alleged sexual assault, is dead following a car chase and gun battle with police that started Thursday night in Massachusetts and ended around midnight in New Hampshire.

The suspect, identified by the Associated Press as Michael Brown, 40, had also fired at police cruisers during the pursuit, which wound through the Merrimack Valley along Interstate 495, police said.

The one-hour chase began in Malden, Massachusetts, where local police recognized the suspect as being wanted in Maine. The Massachusetts State Police took up the pursuit after it left Malden.

Brown shot at the pursuing state police cruisers, police said. At one point during the chase, he drove the wrong way on I-495 in Amesbury, traveling northbound on the southbound side before taking a ramp in the wrong direction and getting off the highway.

The suspect drove much of the way on damaged tires after he struck stop sticks but did not stop, police said.

Brown eventually crashed into a tree in Newton, New Hampshire, and exchanged more gunshots with police.

The suspect was shot, but it was not known at press time if the gunshot was self-inflicted or from the exchange with police. The extent of the suspect’s injury was not immediately released.

There were no reported injuries to troopers or anyone other than the suspect, police said.

The chase lit up social media, with unsubstantiated claims concerning the number of police cars involved, the roads the chase followed and whether a state police helicopter was involved.

The incident and the shooting are now the subject of an investigation. More information will be released later Friday, police said.

Brown had been sought by police since June 7 when he was accused of a sexual assault in Presque Isle, according to Presque Isle detective Kris Beck.

Beck said earlier this week that he had spoken with Brown over the phone on June 7 and arranged to meet with him. Brown did not show up for the meeting, however, and Beck and other officers have been trying to locate him since.

“I believe he’ll try to flee the state and the charges,” Beck said Wednesday.

Beck said that Brown has a previous criminal history.

In 2008, he was convicted for a 2007 kidnapping in Presque Isle and sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but five suspended, according to Bangor Daily News archives. In 2012, he was convicted of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening for a separate incident in Waterville and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Staff writers with the Bangor Daily News contributed to this report.

