Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate for scaling back Katahdin monument

KATAHDIN WOODS AND WATERS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Maine — Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke discounted shrinking Maine’s national monument or transferring it to state ownership during a tour of the land.

Speaking to press atop a lookout at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Zinke said he didn’t believe that dividing the monument’s assets, like he recommended with Bears Ears national monument, would be a good fit.

“Scaling back, I don’t think, makes a lot of sense from here,” Zinke said, adding that he’s also “not an advocate for the transfer of public lands.”

His comments came during a tour of the land as part of a federal review ordered by President Donald Trump over whether then-President Barack Obama acted legally by designating 27 monuments.

His tour took him past monument supporters and loaded logging trucks as he worked to grasp one of northern Maine’s most divisive issues.

In Maine, at issue is whether stakeholders were consulted adequately before the monument was created.

Zinke will meet on Thursday with local businesses and leaders, the Penobscot Indian Nation and at least one opposition group.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.