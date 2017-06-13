Maine man pleads guilty to selling heroin, crack

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted June 13, 2017, at 7:37 p.m.

DRESDEN, Maine — A 29-year-old Dresden man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring with others to sell heroin and crack cocaine throughout central Maine in 2015 and 2016.

Daniel Pallis faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of probation, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

Pallis distributed drugs that he had obtained from co-conspirators, Murphy said.

Investigators used a confidential informant to order drugs from one co-conspirator, who was not named in the release, and that person directed the information to Pallis, who completed the sale.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance provided by the Augusta Police Department.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Woman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in OrringtonWoman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in Orrington
  2. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  3. Mills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monumentMills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monument
  4. Limestone firefighter survives dramatic explosionLimestone firefighter survives dramatic explosion
  5. CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murderCBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs