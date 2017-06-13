Maine man pleads guilty to selling heroin, crack

DRESDEN, Maine — A 29-year-old Dresden man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring with others to sell heroin and crack cocaine throughout central Maine in 2015 and 2016.

Daniel Pallis faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of probation, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

Pallis distributed drugs that he had obtained from co-conspirators, Murphy said.

Investigators used a confidential informant to order drugs from one co-conspirator, who was not named in the release, and that person directed the information to Pallis, who completed the sale.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance provided by the Augusta Police Department.