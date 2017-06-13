Emergency crews respond to fiery truck crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine — A large truck crashed into trees off Irish Road in Carmel on Tuesday morning, sparking a large fire and knocking down a utility pole, according to witnesses.

Carmel resident Jim Thorne said the truck left the road when the driver tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Maine State Police and area fire departments were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

