Emergency crews respond to fiery truck crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine — A large truck crashed into trees off Irish Road in Carmel on Tuesday morning, sparking a large fire and knocking down a utility pole, according to witnesses.
Carmel resident Jim Thorne said the truck left the road when the driver tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
Maine State Police and area fire departments were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.
Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.