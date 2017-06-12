Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrested

WGME
Posted June 12, 2017

LIMINGTON, Maine — An Old Orchard Beach woman is expected to be arraigned Monday after she was rescued from a river.

Kimberly Hayford, 37, and a man were stranded on a rock in the Saco River rapids in Limington over the weekend, according to York County sheriff’s deputies.

The inflatable raft the two were on was punctured and deflated, forcing them to climb onto a rock for safety.

First responders helped them get to shore where they checked the pair’s identification and checked for warrants, which is standard procedure.

That’s when deputies discovered Hayford had an outstanding warrant under a former name.

Hayford was arrested for failure to pay a $720 fine. The fine was levied from an OUI conviction.

 

