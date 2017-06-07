Fire destroys dog kennel in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine — A late-night fire destroyed a dog kennel in Arundel on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at Superior Kennels on Irving Road.

There was fire throughout the building when firefighters arrived, according to CBS 13.

The fire was in the building where the dogs were kept, but they have not said whether any dogs died.

Arundel’s fire captain said Wednesday morning they were able to rescue some of them.

“A bunch of firefighters went in and rescued a lot of the dogs. I don’t have a number on how many they rescued,” Capt. Chris Aberle said. “I know there were big dogs and little dogs. I can’t tell if they were puppies or older dogs.”

Aberle said the location did make for some challenges. “Our biggest problem … was water. There is no set water source close to here, so we had to rely on a tanker shuttle and dunk trucks to supply water.”

Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office were expected at the scene Wednesday morning to determine a cause.