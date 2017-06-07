Small earthquake shakes up midcoast Maine

BELFAST, Maine — If you felt a little bit shaky Wednesday morning in midcoast Maine, you’re not alone.

People in and around the Monroe area took to social media to say they felt an earthquake. They were correct. A quake registered on a seismograph at Colby College in Waterville around 6:30 a.m.

The Weston Observatory in Massachusetts reported a 2.1-magnitude quake centered in Monroe, according to the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency.

Earthquakes with magnitudes under 2 often go unfelt but can be detected with seismographs, according to the United States Geological Survey.

