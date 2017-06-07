Camden picks Rockland’s interim manager for top admin post

CAMDEN, Maine — Audra Caler-Bell, longtime interim city manager in Rockland, will become the permanent town manager of Camden.

The hire was announced at the Camden Select Board’s June 6 meeting. Caler-Bell will begin her new job on July 1.

For the past year Caler-Bell, assistant city manager for Rockland, has served as acting city manager while the city has worked through the interview and vetting process for hiring a new manager.

Rockland’s high turnover rate for city managers was brought to the forefront last year, when James Chaousis resigned from his post. Most recently, the Rockland City Council chided the city manager search committee for only bringing forward one candidate for the position.

In Camden, Roberta Smith has been acting town manager since January, when Patricia Finnigan left the position amid Snow Bowl drama.

“The search process took a little longer than we expected, [but] it resulted in a wonderful candidate and now a wonderful new town manager,” Camden Select Board member Donald White said Tuesday night.

Caler-Bell said she hasn’t told many people in Rockland yet, but the people who do know “are happy for me.”

“It’s a great opportunity,” she said.