BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport Police Department is investigating the death of a local man, after his body was found on the side of the road.

Bucksport police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Tuesday about a man lying on the side of Grant Lane who was bloody and not breathing, according to WFVX.

Bucksport police and Maine State Police are considering the incident as an unattended death, but the cause of death is still being investigated.