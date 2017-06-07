Orrington man, 54, fatally shot by police in 12-hour standoff

ORRINGTON, Maine — An Orrington man was shot and killed by police after a lengthy standoff Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

Police confirmed the suspect, 54-year-old Mark Ellis, was dead just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, more than 12 hours after the standoff started.

Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies and police were negotiating with Ellis, who barricaded himself in his home at 488 Johnson Mill Road, overnight.

Numerous attempts to speak with Ellis failed, and at some point he had an armed confrontation with police.

Maine State Police said Sgt. Josh Haines, Sgt. Peter Michaud and Trooper Dave Coflesky exchanged gunfire with Ellis, who was struck and killed at the scene. All three officers, members of the State Police Tactical Team, have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine whenever an officer is involved in the use of deadly force.

Deputies went to the home, which is several houses down from the corner of Johnson Mill Road and Center Drive, after Ellis called Penobscot Regional Communication Center about 1:30 p.m. and threatened police, according to Sheriff Troy Morton.

At least two dozen state troopers, Brewer police officers and Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene as of 9 p.m. By then, however, an ambulance had arrived and personnel were beginning to leave.

Around midnight, reporters on scene heard police using a loudspeaker to ask Ellis to come out of the home, according to WLBZ-2. About an hour later, they heard “loud booms” coming from the area, according to the station.

The attorney general’s office will be called in to investigate the death because the man was shot by a police officer.

BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.